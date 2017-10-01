MARINA MARQUES - Rentrée 2017-2018

Marina Marques Montpellier, Rentrée 2017-2018
Retrouvez Marina à partir de début Septembre à Montpellier :
LES MARDIS
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE, BEAUX-ARTS
26, Quai du Verdanson
18:30-19:30 Forró
19:30-20:30 Tango débutant
20:30-21:30 Technique femme
21:30-22:30 Tango inter/avancé
22:30-00:30 Pratique
LES MERCREDIS
COURS RÉSERVÉ AÉROPORT
Aéroport Montpellier Méditerranée, Mauguio
17:00-18:00 Conscience corporelle et relaxation
18:30-19:30 Forró
19:30-21:00 Tango
LES JEUDIS
MAISON DU TANGO
40, Rue Favre de saint castor, Celleneuve
18:30-19:30 Travail Chorégraphique avancé
19:30-20:30 Technique tango en couple inter/avancé
20:30-21:30 Cours de Milonga
Également
- Cours privés
- Séminaires spéciaux
- Démonstrations
- Milongas
- Pratiques
Plus d'information :
marinamarques.tango@gmail.com
Retrouvez Marina à partir de début Septembre à Montpellier :
LES MARDIS
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE, BEAUX-ARTS
26, Quai du Verdanson
18:30-19:30 Forró
19:30-20:30 Tango débutant
20:30-21:30 Technique femme
21:30-22:30 Tango inter/avancé
22:30-00:30 Pratique
LES MERCREDIS
COURS RÉSERVÉ AÉROPORT
Aéroport Montpellier Méditerranée, Mauguio
17:00-18:00 Conscience corporelle et relaxation
18:30-19:30 Forró
19:30-21:00 Tango
LES JEUDIS
MAISON DU TANGO
40, Rue Favre de saint castor, Celleneuve
18:30-19:30 Travail Chorégraphique avancé
19:30-20:30 Technique tango en couple inter/avancé
20:30-21:30 Cours de Milonga
Également
- Cours privés
- Séminaires spéciaux
- Démonstrations
- Milongas
- Pratiques
Plus d'information :
marinamarques.tango@gmail.com