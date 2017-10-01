News :
MARINA MARQUES - Rentrée 2017-2018


Rédigé le Vendredi 16 Juin 2017 | Lu 953 fois



https://www.facebook.com/events/374031846285551/
Marina Marques Montpellier, Rentrée 2017-2018

Retrouvez Marina à partir de début Septembre à Montpellier :


LES MARDIS

ECOLE DE MUSIQUE, BEAUX-ARTS

26, Quai du Verdanson


18:30-19:30 Forró

19:30-20:30 Tango débutant

20:30-21:30 Technique femme

21:30-22:30 Tango inter/avancé

22:30-00:30 Pratique


LES MERCREDIS

COURS RÉSERVÉ AÉROPORT

Aéroport Montpellier Méditerranée, Mauguio


17:00-18:00 Conscience corporelle et relaxation

18:30-19:30 Forró

19:30-21:00 Tango


LES JEUDIS

MAISON DU TANGO

40, Rue Favre de saint castor, Celleneuve


18:30-19:30 Travail Chorégraphique avancé

19:30-20:30 Technique tango en couple inter/avancé

20:30-21:30 Cours de Milonga


Également
- Cours privés
- Séminaires spéciaux
- Démonstrations
- Milongas
- Pratiques

Plus d'information :
marinamarques.tango@gmail.com

 