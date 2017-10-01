MARINA MARQUES - Rentrée 2017-2018

Marina Marques Montpellier, Rentrée 2017-2018



Retrouvez Marina à partir de début Septembre à Montpellier :





LES MARDIS



ECOLE DE MUSIQUE, BEAUX-ARTS



26, Quai du Verdanson





18:30-19:30 Forró



19:30-20:30 Tango débutant



20:30-21:30 Technique femme



21:30-22:30 Tango inter/avancé



22:30-00:30 Pratique





LES MERCREDIS



COURS RÉSERVÉ AÉROPORT



Aéroport Montpellier Méditerranée, Mauguio





17:00-18:00 Conscience corporelle et relaxation



18:30-19:30 Forró



19:30-21:00 Tango





LES JEUDIS



MAISON DU TANGO



40, Rue Favre de saint castor, Celleneuve





18:30-19:30 Travail Chorégraphique avancé



19:30-20:30 Technique tango en couple inter/avancé



20:30-21:30 Cours de Milonga





Également

- Cours privés

- Séminaires spéciaux

- Démonstrations

- Milongas

- Pratiques



Plus d'information :

marinamarques.tango@gmail.com



